Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th.

Leonardo DRS has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Leonardo DRS to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.0%.

Shares of DRS stock traded up $5.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.82. 3,016,792 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,268,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.97. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. Leonardo DRS has a 12 month low of $28.17 and a 12 month high of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Leonardo DRS ( NASDAQ:DRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.37%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.200-1.260 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leonardo DRS news, CFO Michael Dippold sold 10,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $391,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,224. The trade was a 19.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Wallace sold 1,300 shares of Leonardo DRS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $45,721.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,052,275.01. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Leonardo DRS by 91.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leonardo DRS by 122.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Leonardo DRS by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leonardo DRS is a U.S.-based defense technology company and wholly owned subsidiary of Italy’s Leonardo S.p.A. The firm specializes in developing and integrating mission-critical systems for military and government customers, with a primary focus on command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR). Its core offerings encompass advanced sensors, targeting systems, radars and electronic warfare solutions designed to enhance situational awareness and operational effectiveness across land, sea and air domains.

The company’s portfolio includes naval combat management systems, unmanned vehicle sensors, power generation and distribution equipment, and training and simulation solutions.

