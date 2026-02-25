Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto parts company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th.

Gentex has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Gentex to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,344,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,752. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.78. Gentex has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $29.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.12.

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm had revenue of $644.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) is a global technology company specializing in the design and manufacture of automotive and aerospace products. The company’s primary business centers on automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), and camera-based driver monitoring technologies. In the automotive sector, Gentex supplies exterior and interior mirrors with integrated electronics, connectivity features, and safety capabilities to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

