Gregory Bowles Sells 3,551 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $33,983.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,687.30. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $110,918.60.
- On Friday, February 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 4,464 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $44,104.32.
- On Tuesday, February 10th, Gregory Bowles sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $8,608.80.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Gregory Bowles sold 5,383 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $79,237.76.
- On Tuesday, January 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 894 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $13,258.02.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $56,660.94.
Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 19,775,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,240,576. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.
- Positive Sentiment: Toyota expanded its investment and deepened the manufacturing partnership with Joby, adding a $250 million tranche and bringing Toyota Production System practices into Joby’s facilities — a direct show of strategic and operational support that helps de‑risk certification and scale-up execution. Toyota Investment Puts Joby Production Plans And Risks In Sharper Focus
- Positive Sentiment: Feature coverage highlighting Joby’s eVTOL vision and commuter use cases boosts the story’s long-term demand narrative and investor interest in the commercial opportunity. The electric jet age returns: Joby’s eVTOL plan to lift daily commutes off the ground
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and media are forecasting heightened volatility around Joby’s imminent Q4 earnings, with one preview suggesting the stock “could swing ~12%” on the report — this increases short-term trading risk but also creates potential upside if results beat or management provides encouraging certification/production updates. Joby Aviation Stock Could Swing 12% After Q4 Earnings
- Neutral Sentiment: Sector headlines (Archer vs. Vertical, and broader eVTOL legal/ liquidity stories) are driving sentiment across peers; Joby may trade on “sympathy” moves depending on competitors’ legal or funding news, making sector flow a material near‑term driver. Archer’s Lawsuit Tests Vertical Aerospace’s Cash Runway, Not Just Its Design
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Gregory Bowles reported two recent sales (Feb. 23–24) totaling 15,081 shares at ~ $9.57–$9.62 — a modest reduction in his stake. Insider sales can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment even though the sizes are relatively small. SEC Form 4 — Gregory Bowles
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst/valuation pressure: coverage notes (and at least one sell initiation) have flagged Joby’s rich valuation vs. execution risk, which can amplify downside if the earnings call fails to deliver concrete certification or production milestones. Archer Aviation: The Billion-Dollar Battleground
- Negative Sentiment: Technical/positioning note: Joby is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages and has a history of wide intraday swings — factors that can exacerbate declines on weak news or misses. (Background market data)
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.21.
Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,205,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.
The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.
