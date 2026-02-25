Gregory Bowles Sells 3,551 Shares of Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Gregory Bowles sold 3,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total transaction of $33,983.07. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 181,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,740,687.30. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gregory Bowles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 24th, Gregory Bowles sold 11,530 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $110,918.60.

On Friday, February 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 4,464 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.88, for a total value of $44,104.32.

On Tuesday, February 10th, Gregory Bowles sold 816 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $8,608.80.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Gregory Bowles sold 5,383 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $79,237.76.

On Tuesday, January 13th, Gregory Bowles sold 894 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $13,258.02.

On Friday, January 2nd, Gregory Bowles sold 4,194 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $56,660.94.

Shares of JOBY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.74. 19,775,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,240,576. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Research raised Joby Aviation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

Institutional Trading of Joby Aviation

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOBY. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,205,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,919,000 after acquiring an additional 301,335 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Joby Aviation by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Joby Aviation by 244.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 70,502 shares during the period. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation Inc is an aerospace company focused on developing electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for urban air mobility. The company’s core mission is to provide zero-emission aerial ridesharing services, combining the speed of helicopters with the cost efficiency and environmental benefits of electric propulsion. Joby’s eVTOL design emphasizes low noise profiles and high reliability, positioning the company to address congestion challenges in major metropolitan areas.

The company’s flagship aircraft is designed to carry a pilot and up to four passengers, offering point-to-point travel at speeds competitive with ground transportation.

