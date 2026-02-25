Comparing Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI) and Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSHP)

Blaize (NASDAQ:BZAI – Get Free Report) and Flag Ship Acquisition (NASDAQ:FSHP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap financial services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Blaize has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flag Ship Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blaize alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Blaize and Flag Ship Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blaize 1 1 4 0 2.50 Flag Ship Acquisition 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

Blaize presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Blaize’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blaize is more favorable than Flag Ship Acquisition.

This table compares Blaize and Flag Ship Acquisition”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blaize $1.55 million 80.20 -$4.11 million ($0.71) -1.58 Flag Ship Acquisition N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Flag Ship Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Blaize.

Profitability

This table compares Blaize and Flag Ship Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blaize N/A N/A -31.40% Flag Ship Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.1% of Blaize shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of Blaize shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 39.1% of Flag Ship Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Blaize beats Flag Ship Acquisition on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blaize

(Get Free Report)

Blaize® has created a transformative new compute solution that unites silicon and software to optimize AI from the edge to the core. We’re partnering with customers to transform their products so they can deliver better experiences and better lives.

About Flag Ship Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization with one or more businesses. The company intends to acquire businesses in Internet and high technology, financial technology, clean energy, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, food processing, manufacturing, and education sectors. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York. Flag Ship Acquisition Corporation was formerly a subsidiary of Whale Management Corporation.

Receive News & Ratings for Blaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.