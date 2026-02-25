Head-To-Head Review: Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV) & Dayforce (NYSE:DAY)

Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) and Dayforce (NYSE:DAY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Pcs Edventures!.Com and Dayforce, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pcs Edventures!.Com 0 0 0 0 0.00 Dayforce 1 15 0 1 2.06

Dayforce has a consensus target price of $70.36, indicating a potential upside of 0.55%. Given Dayforce’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Dayforce is more favorable than Pcs Edventures!.Com.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Pcs Edventures!.Com has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dayforce has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pcs Edventures!.Com and Dayforce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pcs Edventures!.Com 1.93% 1.43% 1.23% Dayforce -7.91% 6.54% 1.92%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pcs Edventures!.Com and Dayforce”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pcs Edventures!.Com $7.42 million 1.97 $950,000.00 N/A N/A Dayforce $1.89 billion 5.91 $18.10 million ($0.94) -74.44

Dayforce has higher revenue and earnings than Pcs Edventures!.Com.

Summary

Dayforce beats Pcs Edventures!.Com on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pcs Edventures!.Com

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About Dayforce

Dayforce Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll and tax, workforce management, wallet, benefits, and talent intelligence functionalities; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market. The company also provides payroll and payroll-related services; and implementation and professional services. It sells its solutions through direct sales force and third-party channels. The company was formerly known as Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. and changed its name to Dayforce Inc. in February 2024. Dayforce Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

