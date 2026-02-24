Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05), FiscalAI reports. The business had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.95 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 220.85%.
Navitas Semiconductor Stock Up 1.7%
Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,464,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,273,877. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. Navitas Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 3.16.
In related news, Director Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. sold 78,649 shares of Navitas Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $727,503.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 136,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,263,688.75. This trade represents a 36.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Glickman sold 78,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $765,059.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 813,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,945,735.83. The trade was a 8.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,330,240 shares of company stock valued at $28,340,442 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on NVTS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Navitas Semiconductor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.48.
Navitas Semiconductor is a fabless semiconductor company specialized in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits. The company’s core mission centers on delivering high-efficiency, high-power-density power solutions that address the needs of modern electronic devices, ranging from fast chargers for consumer electronics to industrial and automotive power systems.
Navitas offers a portfolio of GaNFast power ICs designed to replace traditional silicon-based power components. These products integrate GaN transistors, drivers and protection features into single-chip solutions, enabling faster charging, reduced energy loss and smaller power supply footprints.
