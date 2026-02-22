Westerkirk Capital Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Westerkirk Capital Inc. cut its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 10.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 0.9% of Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $8,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 189.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,283,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter worth $487,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.8% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 8,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 26.5% in the third quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $1,979,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,350.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. CICC Research upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Daiwa Securities Group lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,230.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $976.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,228.54.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,008.47 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,133.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,054.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $916.64. The company has a market cap of $951.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.32 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 30.15%.

Key Eli Lilly and Company News

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

