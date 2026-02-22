Westerkirk Capital Inc. Reduces Position in Enbridge Inc $ENB

Westerkirk Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,587 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,639 shares during the quarter. Westerkirk Capital Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $4,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENB. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 329.6% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 494 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 112.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 588.2% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 585 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.18. Enbridge Inc has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $54.19.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 11.30%.The company had revenue of $17.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.87%.

ENB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Enbridge to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

