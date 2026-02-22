Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New $485,000 Investment in iShares Micro-Cap ETF $IWC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 3,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Capital Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $212,000. TFB Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWC opened at $167.08 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.25 and a 52-week high of $176.74.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market. The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization-weighted index and includes equity securities issued by issuers with total market capitalizations ranging from approximately $50 million to $550 million, though these amounts may change from time to time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.