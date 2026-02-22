Syon Capital LLC Invests $560,000 in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 491,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 24,637 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 1,283.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 8,098 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 753,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 59,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 12.4% during the third quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 238,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,833,000 after buying an additional 26,269 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Trading Up 0.2%

BATS BALT opened at $33.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.10. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a twelve month low of $30.07 and a twelve month high of $33.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

