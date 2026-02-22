Sigma Planning Corp Sells 81,099 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 813,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,099 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.6% of Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $22,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,127,144,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 243.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,328,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,339 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,264,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,005 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,215,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,599,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,469 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $31.61 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.87 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

