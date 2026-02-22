Vincent Angotti Purchases 105,364 Shares of Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH) Stock

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) CEO Vincent Angotti acquired 105,364 shares of Talphera stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.81 per share, with a total value of $85,344.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 586,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,432.74. This trade represents a 21.88% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Talphera Trading Down 3.9%

TLPH opened at $0.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.46. Talphera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.38 and a 1 year high of $1.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talphera

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Talphera in the third quarter worth about $3,979,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Talphera in the 4th quarter valued at about $658,000. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talphera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Talphera by 412.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 207,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Talphera by 75.3% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,492,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Talphera in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Talphera to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Talphera Company Profile

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit. It is also developing LTX-608, an anti-inflammatory and antiviral potential for the treatment of multiple conditions, including disseminated intravascular coagulation (DIC), acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), and acute pancreatitis; Fedsyra, a pre-filled ephedrine syringe; and PFS-02, a pre-filled phenylephrine syringe.

