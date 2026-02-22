Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $3.84 Million Investment in Genworth Financial, Inc. $GNW

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 431,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,842,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Genworth Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,992,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 41.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,291,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,374 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 10.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,863,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,954,000 after acquiring an additional 806,502 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Genworth Financial by 28.2% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,523,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 774,010 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the second quarter valued at $5,616,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Genworth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Genworth Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of GNW stock opened at $8.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.01. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $9.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Genworth Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial (NYSE: GNW) is a leading financial security company offering a broad range of insurance products. Based in Richmond, Virginia, Genworth provides individuals and families with solutions designed to protect against long-term care expenses, secure life insurance needs and support homeownership through private mortgage insurance. With operations spanning the United States, Canada and Australia, the company serves both retail and institutional clients through a diversified portfolio of risk management services.

The company’s Private Mortgage Insurance (PMI) segment offers coverage to lenders and consumers in the US, Canada and Australia, enabling homebuyers to purchase properties with lower down payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.