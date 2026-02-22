Black Diamond Group (BDIMF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Black Diamond Group (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its results after the market closes on Thursday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.1180 per share and revenue of $114.3730 million for the quarter.

Black Diamond Group Stock Up 5.4%

Shares of Black Diamond Group stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235. The company has a market cap of $878.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17 and a beta of 0.64. Black Diamond Group has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Black Diamond Group in a research report on Friday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Black Diamond Group

Black Diamond Group Limited, trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol BDIMF, is a provider of cloud-based wealth management technology. Its flagship offering, the Black Diamond® Wealth Platform, delivers portfolio accounting, performance reporting, rebalancing, trading and client portal capabilities through a software-as-a-service model. The platform is designed to meet the needs of registered investment advisers, family offices, broker-dealers and institutional asset managers seeking a unified system for portfolio management and client servicing.

The company supports a wide range of account types and investment strategies, incorporating tools for multi-currency accounting, customizable reporting and business intelligence.

