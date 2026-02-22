PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.81 and traded as high as $3.06. PetMed Express shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 67,631 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PetMed Express in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $3.20.

Get PetMed Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PETS

PetMed Express Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.70.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 35.51% and a negative return on equity of 70.81%. Equities analysts forecast that PetMed Express, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PetMed Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of PetMed Express in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in PetMed Express in the second quarter worth $55,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in PetMed Express during the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC bought a new position in PetMed Express during the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PetMed Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PetMed Express, Inc operates as an online and catalog-based pet pharmacy and retail supplier under the 1-800-PetMeds brand name. The company distributes prescription and non‐prescription medications, nutritional supplements, flea and tick control products, and a range of pet health supplies directly to consumers. Through its licensed veterinary pharmacy in Delray Beach, Florida, PetMed Express fills orders for dogs, cats and other companion animals, offering both branded and generic products alongside its own private‐label formulations.

Founded in 1996 by Marc Puleo, PetMed Express built its business on the premise of convenience and cost savings for pet owners seeking reliable access to veterinary medications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PetMed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetMed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.