Aqua Metals (AQMS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q4 2025 results after the market closes on Monday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($4.00) per share and revenue of $1.20 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, March 9, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Aqua Metals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of AQMS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.79. 29,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,038. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of -0.03. Aqua Metals has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $39.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Aqua Metals in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aqua Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ: AQMS) is a technology-driven environmental company pioneering sustainable battery recycling solutions. The company’s core offering, branded as AquaRefining, utilizes an electrochemical process to recover lead, silver, and plastic components from spent lead-acid batteries without the need for high-temperature smelting. This water-based approach aims to eliminate air emissions and reduce energy consumption compared to conventional recycling methods.

Based in Reno, Nevada, Aqua Metals develops, manufactures, and licenses its proprietary modular recycling systems to industrial battery recyclers and battery manufacturers.

