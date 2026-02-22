Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Shares Unloaded Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently sold shares of Horace Mann Educators Corporation (NYSE:HMN). In a filing disclosed on February 13th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Horace Mann Educators stock on January 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tencent (OTC:TCTZF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xiaomi (OTCMKTS:XIACF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMF) on 2/3/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Transdigm Group (NYSE:TDG) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) on 1/30/2026.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) on 1/30/2026.

Horace Mann Educators Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE HMN traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $43.10. 225,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,357. Horace Mann Educators Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Horace Mann Educators’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. Horace Mann Educators has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.200-4.500 EPS. Analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators Corporation will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

Insider Activity

In other Horace Mann Educators news, Director Henry Wade Reece sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total transaction of $59,575.32. Following the transaction, the director owned 39,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,575.27. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $226,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,869,785.80. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $313,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 7,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About Horace Mann Educators



Horace Mann Educators Corporation, based in Springfield, Illinois, specializes in insurance and retirement solutions tailored to educators and school employees across the United States. Founded in 1945, the company partners with public school districts to deliver property and casualty insurance products—including auto, home and liability coverage—through a network of dedicated local agents. Its targeted approach focuses on understanding the unique needs and schedules of teachers, administrators and other school staff, distinguishing its services within the broader insurance market.

In addition to property and casualty offerings, Horace Mann provides life and disability insurance, annuities and retirement plan products designed to help educators plan for financial security beyond their teaching careers.

Featured Articles

