Best Bitcoin Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 21st

IREN, TeraWulf, and Cipher Mining are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” refers to publicly traded companies whose business operations or balance sheets are closely tied to Bitcoin — for example miners, cryptocurrency exchanges or custodians, and firms that hold large Bitcoin reserves. For stock market investors, these equities provide indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements through a corporate vehicle rather than by owning the cryptocurrency directly. They therefore can amplify Bitcoin-linked upside and downside while adding company-specific operational and regulatory risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

TeraWulf (WULF)

Read Our Latest Research Report on WULF

Cipher Mining (CIFR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on CIFR

Featured Stories