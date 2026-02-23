Penny Stocks To Watch Today – February 20th

Rackspace Technology, Cardio Diagnostics, and Mangoceuticals are the three Penny stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Penny stocks are very low-priced shares—typically defined by the SEC as trading below $5 per share—that are usually issued by small or thinly traded companies and often trade on over-the-counter markets or less-regulated exchanges. They tend to have low liquidity, high volatility, limited public information, and greater risk of manipulation, making them speculative investments for most investors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Penny stocks within the last several days.

Rackspace Technology (RXT)

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Cardio Diagnostics (CDIO)

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings, Inc. develops and commercializes epigenetics-based clinical tests for cardiovascular disease. It offers Epi+Gen CHD, a three-year symptomatic coronary heart disease (CHD) risk assessment test targeting CHD events, including heart attacks; and PrecisionCHD, an integrated epigenetic-genetic blood test for the early detection of coronary heart disease.

Mangoceuticals (MGRX)

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. It offers erectile dysfunction (ED) products under the Mango brand and hair loss products under the Grow brand name. The company markets and sells these branded ED and hair loss products online through its website at MangoRx.com.

