Reviewing Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) and Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT)

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) and Woodside Energy Group (NYSE:WDS) are both energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Enlight Renewable Energy has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Woodside Energy Group has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Woodside Energy Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 22.69% 7.35% 1.82% Woodside Energy Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Enlight Renewable Energy and Woodside Energy Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 2 2 3 0 2.14 Woodside Energy Group 0 3 0 1 2.50

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $41.83, suggesting a potential downside of 40.28%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy is more favorable than Woodside Energy Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and Woodside Energy Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $582.26 million N/A $44.21 million $1.02 68.68 Woodside Energy Group $13.78 billion 2.69 $3.57 billion N/A N/A

Woodside Energy Group has higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy beats Woodside Energy Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enlight Renewable Energy

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates a renewable energy platform in Israel, Central-Eastern Europe, Western Europe, and the United States. The company develops, finances, constructs, owns, and operates utility-scale renewable energy projects. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh Haayin, Israel.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour. The company involves in development of new energy products and carbon services. The company was formerly known as Woodside Petroleum Ltd and changed its name to Woodside Energy Group Ltd in May 2022. Woodside Energy Group Ltd was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

