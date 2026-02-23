Reviewing Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) & TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM)

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) and TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.0% of Oklo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.9% of Oklo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Oklo and TXNM Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oklo 3 5 9 2 2.53 TXNM Energy 0 6 1 0 2.14

Valuation and Earnings

Oklo currently has a consensus target price of $103.20, suggesting a potential upside of 61.60%. TXNM Energy has a consensus target price of $59.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.48%. Given Oklo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Oklo is more favorable than TXNM Energy.

This table compares Oklo and TXNM Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oklo N/A N/A -$73.62 million ($0.54) -118.26 TXNM Energy $1.97 billion 3.26 $242.68 million $1.71 34.51

TXNM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Oklo. Oklo is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TXNM Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oklo and TXNM Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oklo N/A -12.30% -11.64% TXNM Energy 8.67% 7.20% 1.84%

Volatility & Risk

Oklo has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TXNM Energy beats Oklo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oklo

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

