Diageo (DGEAF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Diageo (OTCMKTS:DGEAF – Get Free Report) is expected to post its results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Diageo to post earnings of $0.9160 per share and revenue of $5.6590 billion for the quarter.

Diageo Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DGEAF traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 19,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,217. Diageo has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $30.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.09.

About Diageo

Diageo plc is a British multinational beverage alcohol company headquartered in London, England. It is one of the world’s leading producers and distributors of spirits, beer and ready-to-drink beverages. The company’s portfolio spans a range of premium and mainstream brands, with operations that touch on all major aspects of beverage manufacturing, marketing and distribution.

Diageo’s brand lineup includes iconic Scotch whiskies such as Johnnie Walker and Cardhu; global vodka brands like Smirnoff; renowned Irish cream liqueur Baileys; spiced and dark rums under the Captain Morgan label; and the world-famous Guinness stout.

