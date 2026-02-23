Head-To-Head Contrast: American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY) vs. Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) and American Noble Gas (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.1% of Leidos shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Leidos shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of American Noble Gas shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Leidos and American Noble Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Leidos 0 4 9 0 2.69 American Noble Gas 1 6 2 0 2.11

Profitability

Leidos currently has a consensus price target of $213.27, indicating a potential upside of 22.94%. American Noble Gas has a consensus price target of $17.32, indicating a potential upside of 18.49%. Given Leidos’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Leidos is more favorable than American Noble Gas.

This table compares Leidos and American Noble Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Leidos 8.43% 32.95% 11.60% American Noble Gas 16.16% 30.60% 19.26%

Volatility & Risk

Leidos has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Noble Gas has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Leidos pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. American Noble Gas pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Leidos pays out 15.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. American Noble Gas pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Leidos has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Leidos and American Noble Gas”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Leidos $17.17 billion 1.28 $1.45 billion $11.13 15.59 American Noble Gas $19.28 billion 3.07 $3.16 billion $0.77 18.98

American Noble Gas has higher revenue and earnings than Leidos. Leidos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Noble Gas, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Noble Gas beats Leidos on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S. Intelligence Community, the Department of Defense, the space development agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, defense information systems agency, military services, and government agencies of U.S. allies abroad, as well as other federal and commercial customers in the national security industry. The solutions include technology, large-scale systems, command and control platforms, data analytics, logistics, and cybersecurity solutions, as well as intelligence analysis and operations support services to critical missions. The Civil segment provides systems integration services to air navigation service providers, including the federal aviation administration, the En route automation modernization, advanced technology oceanic procedure, time based flow management, terminal flight data management, geo-7, and future flight services, as well as enterprise-information display systems; and security detection services. It also offers information technology (IT) solutions in cloud computing, mobility, application modernization, DevOps, data center, network modernization, asset management, help desk operations, and digital workplace enablement; and environment, energy, and infrastructure services. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers responsible for health and well-being of people, include health information management, managed health, digital modernization, and life sciences research and development services. Leidos Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About American Noble Gas

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other. The company was founded by Dinesh Krishnan Swamy, Senapathy Gopalakrishnan, Narayana Ramarao Nagavara Murthy, Raghavan N. S., Ashok Arora, Nandan M. Nilekani, and S. D. Shibulal on July 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Bangalore, India.

