Comparing International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) & Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP – Get Free Report) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Cantaloupe and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cantaloupe 1 6 1 0 2.00 International Money Express 1 4 1 0 2.00

Cantaloupe currently has a consensus target price of $12.73, indicating a potential upside of 23.99%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $14.33, indicating a potential downside of 8.65%. Given Cantaloupe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cantaloupe is more favorable than International Money Express.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Cantaloupe has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cantaloupe and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cantaloupe 17.32% 8.76% 5.73% International Money Express 6.26% 35.45% 10.29%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cantaloupe and International Money Express”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cantaloupe $302.55 million 2.50 $64.53 million $0.18 57.06 International Money Express $658.65 million 0.71 $58.82 million $1.28 12.26

Cantaloupe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cantaloupe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.8% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of International Money Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of Cantaloupe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of International Money Express shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cantaloupe beats International Money Express on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cantaloupe

(Get Free Report)

Cantaloupe, Inc., a digital payments and software services company, provides technology solutions for self-service commerce market. The company offers integrated solutions for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management. It also provides G11 cashless and pulse kits that are 4G LTE digital payment devices for payment and consumer engagement applications; G11 chip kit, a digital reader that accepts contact EMV and contactless EMV payment methods; Engage series comprising Engage and Engage Combo, which are digital touchscreen devices that offers networking, security, and interactivity payment methods; and card touchscreen card readers, including P66, P100, P100Pro, and P30. In addition, the company offers self-checkout kiosks,?smart store?concepts, and the Cantaloupe Go management platform comprising Go Mini, Go MiniX, Go Plus100, Go Plus200, Go Plus300, Go Max, Cooler Cafe, and Smart Market; Go Portal, a robust cloud-based platform; and Cheq products, which supports attended and unattended self-service kiosks for the stadium, entertainment, and festival sectors. Further, it provides integrated software services for payment or asset tracking devices in the field to connect into platform for advanced data management, analytics, route scheduling, and loyalty and reward programs; and a range of self-service hardware solutions for vending, micro-markets, amusement, arcade, commercial laundry, air/vacuum, car wash, and other applications. Additionally, the company offers professional, network infrastructure, card processing, and customer/consumer services. Cantaloupe, Inc. was formerly known as USA Technologies, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About International Money Express

(Get Free Report)

International Money Express, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.