iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR) Stock Price Up 0.3% – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (NYSEARCA:IRTR – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.58. Approximately 5,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 26,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.50.

iShares LifePath Retirement ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day moving average of $30.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.26 million, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTR. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares LifePath Retirement ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares LifePath Retirement ETF

The iShares LifePath Retirement ETF (IRTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that seeks to provide retirement outcomes through an actively managed portfolio of equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs. IRTR was launched on Oct 17, 2023 and is issued by BlackRock.

