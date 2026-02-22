George Pavlov Buys 4,422 Shares of Maplight Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MPLT) Stock

Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPLT – Get Free Report) Director George Pavlov purchased 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $77,694.54. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 15,080 shares in the company, valued at $264,955.60. The trade was a 41.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

George Pavlov also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplight Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, February 20th, George Pavlov acquired 9,920 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.86 per share, for a total transaction of $177,171.20.

On Wednesday, February 18th, George Pavlov acquired 10,658 shares of Maplight Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.48 per share, with a total value of $186,301.84.

Maplight Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MPLT opened at $17.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market capitalization of $811.22 million and a P/E ratio of -0.48. Maplight Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.24 and a 52 week high of $21.55.

Institutional Trading of Maplight Therapeutics

Maplight Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MPLT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported ($37.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($35.32).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Velan Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Maplight Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $9,174,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,431,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $3,645,000. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,763,000. Finally, Jain Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Maplight Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,756,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPLT shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Maplight Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Maplight Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplight Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLT

Maplight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. We were founded by globally recognized leaders in psychiatry and neuroscience research to address the lack of circuit-specific pharmacotherapies available for patients. Our discovery platform holds the potential to fill this void by identifying neural circuits causally linked to disease and targeting those circuits for therapeutic modulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maplight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.