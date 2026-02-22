FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Shares Up 1.1% – What’s Next?

Shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $39.75 and last traded at $39.48. Approximately 64,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 195,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research upgraded FirstSun Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $42.00 price objective on FirstSun Capital Bancorp in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. FirstSun Capital Bancorp had a net margin of 17.19% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $110.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.20 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FirstSun Capital Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstSun Capital Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSUN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey acquired a new position in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $97,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of FirstSun Capital Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in FirstSun Capital Bancorp by 508.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

