Bullfrog AI (NASDAQ:BFRG) Stock Price Down 16.5% – What’s Next?

Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 16.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.5282 and last traded at $0.5360. Approximately 601,772 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 326,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6417.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Bullfrog AI in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Bullfrog AI Trading Down 16.5%

The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.07.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bullfrog AI stock. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bullfrog AI Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BFRG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned 0.79% of Bullfrog AI at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bullfrog AI, Inc (NASDAQ: BFRG) is a technology company specializing in AI-driven knowledge management and enterprise search solutions. The firm offers a cloud-native platform designed to help organizations surface, organize and analyze unstructured data across multiple sources. By leveraging machine learning, natural language processing and knowledge graph techniques, Bullfrog AI enables users to discover relevant insights from documents, emails, databases and other repositories in real time.

The company’s flagship product is the Bullfrog Enterprise Intelligence Platform, which combines semantic search, contextual relevance ranking and generative AI capabilities.

