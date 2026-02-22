Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 493,921 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,921 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $33,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Dagco Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dagco Inc. now owns 510,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,751,000 after acquiring an additional 12,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 9,936 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 65.4% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 917,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,675,000 after buying an additional 282,505 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of DGRO opened at $73.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.09 and a 1-year high of $74.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200 day moving average of $69.06.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.