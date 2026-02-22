Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF $JGLO

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF worth $40,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,034,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,569,000 after purchasing an additional 96,038 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 335.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 602,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,779,000 after purchasing an additional 464,196 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,832,000 after purchasing an additional 12,661 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 230,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,859,000 after buying an additional 26,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,574,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF stock opened at $69.74 on Friday. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.78 and a one year high of $70.14. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.8129 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 121.0%.

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets. The selection process integrates ESG factors. JGLO was launched on Sep 13, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

