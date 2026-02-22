MaxiPARTS Limited (MXI) to Distribute Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 17th

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.

MaxiPARTS Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.

About MaxiPARTS

MaxiPARTS Limited, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and sells commercial truck and trailer parts in Australia. The company sells, wholesales, and trades in commercial vehicle parts to road transport operators, as well as commercial vehicle service and repair providers under the MaxiPARTS brand. It also offers lights, tools, oil and filters, axles, suspensions, and brakes. In addition, the company provides cable ties, cleaning consumables, greasing and fluid transfer, load restraint systems, mirrors, tools, wipers, signage, safety products, and other accessory products; automotive globes, lighting, terminals, connectors, coils, batteries, electrical accessories; switches, flashers, relays, horns, and other technology related products.

