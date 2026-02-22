MaxiPARTS Limited (MXI) to Distribute Interim Dividend of $0.04 on March 17th

MaxiPARTS Limited (ASX:MXI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Friday, February 20th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 200.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 24th.
MaxiPARTS Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.72 million, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.58.
About MaxiPARTS
