Syon Capital LLC Buys Shares of 7,862 Ferrovial SE $FER

Syon Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrovial SE (NASDAQ:FER – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrovial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 52,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrovial by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ferrovial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 33,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferrovial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 22.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrovial Stock Performance

NASDAQ FER opened at $72.76 on Friday. Ferrovial SE has a 52 week low of $40.46 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.91.

Ferrovial Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.077 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 5th.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.30 target price (up previously from $72.10) on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Ferrovial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferrovial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.30.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, SA is a Spanish multinational infrastructure company headquartered in Madrid that develops, constructs, operates and maintains transport and urban infrastructure. Its core activities include the design and construction of large civil engineering projects, the development and operation of transport concessions such as toll roads and airports, and the provision of urban and industrial services and maintenance. The company typically operates through long-term concession and public-private partnership models, combining construction expertise with asset management and operations.

Within its operating model, Ferrovial’s business spans construction contracting, concession management and services.

