Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned about 1.53% of iShares Russell 2500 ETF worth $24,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 199.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 280,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,974,000 after acquiring an additional 186,649 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,854,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 621,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,097,000 after purchasing an additional 76,222 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1,288.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 71,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 250,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after buying an additional 70,363 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD stock opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1-year low of $53.81 and a 1-year high of $82.05. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.23.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

