Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 717,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $148,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,983,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,339,857 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,441.2% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,215,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,245 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,031,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,818,000 after buying an additional 484,782 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 795.8% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 373,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,081,000 after buying an additional 332,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,396,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,817,000 after buying an additional 231,828 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $221.19 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $209.88. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $165.45 and a 12 month high of $223.05. The company has a market capitalization of $49.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund generally invests at least 90% of its assets in securities of the Index and in depositary receipts representing securities of the Underlying Index.

