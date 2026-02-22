Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.7302. Approximately 32,417,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 83,980,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7596.

Key Stories Impacting Datavault AI

Here are the key news stories impacting Datavault AI this week:

Get Datavault AI alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Datavault AI Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Insider Activity at Datavault AI

In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at $153,911,684.88. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,184,722 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,858. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datavault AI

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Datavault AI by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Datavault AI

(Get Free Report)

Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datavault AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datavault AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.