Datavault AI (NASDAQ:DVLT) Trading Down 3.9% – Time to Sell?

Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT – Get Free Report) was down 3.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.73 and last traded at $0.7302. Approximately 32,417,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 83,980,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.7596.
Key Stories Impacting Datavault AI
Here are the key news stories impacting Datavault AI this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic cultural and Web3 partnership with TBURN Chain to align K‑Pop, esports and Korean cultural exports with enterprise-grade data-asset infrastructure and tokenized real-world assets — expands addressable market and RWA use cases. From Seoul’s Global K-Wave to Web3 Leadership
- Positive Sentiment: Formation of Mandela Digital Ventures with members of the Nelson Mandela family to develop digital-asset products focused on financial inclusion — brand partnership that could open new product lines and marketing reach. Honoring Nelson Mandela’s Legacy of Financial Empowerment and Inclusion
- Positive Sentiment: Announced anticipated launch of a Josh Gibson stablecoin and Josh Gibson NIL strategies for a forthcoming NIL digital-asset exchange — targets sports/NIL market and leverages recent MLB recognition of Negro Leagues for marketing momentum. Datavault AI Announces Anticipated Launch of Josh Gibson Stablecoin
- Positive Sentiment: Partnership with the World Boxing Council to enhance fan engagement via Datavault’s digital-credentialing/tokenization tech — another sports/entertainment commercialization channel. Datavault AI (DVLT) Partners With World Boxing Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Board changed the distribution dates for previously announced dividends of Dream Bowl Meme Coin II tokens and warrants to February 27 (record date unchanged) — a short postponement that delays value realization for holders but preserves entitlement. Datavault AI Announces Change in Distribution Date
- Neutral Sentiment: Included in a retail-focused “Top 2 stocks to buy” article — the coverage may draw retail interest but is not a company-filed development. Top 2 stocks to buy before March 1
- Negative Sentiment: Technical and liquidity/financial metrics are mixed-to-weak: the stock is trading below its 50‑ and 200‑day moving averages, the company shows low quick/current ratios (0.64 / 0.68) and a negative P/E — these factors increase sensitivity to execution risk and amplify downside if anticipated tokenization revenues are delayed.
- Negative Sentiment: Public short‑interest reporting in recent feeds shows inconsistent/zero figures (likely data noise) — unclear short positioning can increase intraday volatility and complicate sentiment interpretation among traders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVLT shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Datavault AI in a report on Monday, December 29th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Datavault AI from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.
Datavault AI Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. The company has a market cap of $418.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Insider Activity at Datavault AI
In related news, insider Brett Moyer sold 49,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $45,584.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,738,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,896.14. This trade represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holding Co Scilex sold 5,115,586 shares of Datavault AI stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $3,683,221.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 213,766,229 shares in the company, valued at $153,911,684.88. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,184,722 shares of company stock valued at $32,385,858. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Datavault AI
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Datavault AI by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datavault AI during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datavault AI during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Datavault AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
About Datavault AI
Datavault AI Inc, a data sciences technology company, owns and operates data management and supercomputer platforms. It offers data technology and software solutions. The company was formerly known as WiSA Technologies, Inc and changed its name to Datavault AI Inc in February 2025. Datavault AI Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Beaverton, Oregon.
