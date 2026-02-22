Tredje AP fonden Sells 120,000 Shares of Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 120,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $11,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OLED. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Universal Display by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 309.8% in the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Universal Display during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Universal Display alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Universal Display from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Universal Display from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

Universal Display Trading Down 11.1%

OLED stock opened at $104.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average of $130.37. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.35 and a 12 month high of $164.29.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $172.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.35 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 14.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.50%.

Universal Display News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Universal Display this week:

Universal Display Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ: OLED) is a technology company specializing in organic light-emitting diode (OLED) solutions. The company develops and commercializes materials, technologies and software used in the creation of OLED displays and lighting. Its offerings include proprietary phosphorescent OLED (PHOLED) materials, display driver integrated circuits and process technologies that enable higher efficiency, longer lifetimes and improved color performance for a range of display and lighting applications.

Universal Display’s core business is licensing its extensive OLED patent portfolio to display manufacturers and providing them with the key organic materials needed for device fabrication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.