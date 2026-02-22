Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,095 Masco Corporation $MAS

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,095 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Masco during the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Masco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 66.8% during the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 19,344 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,744 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Masco by 47.1% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 25,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on MAS shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Masco from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on Masco from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.94.

Masco Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of MAS opened at $75.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.81. Masco Corporation has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $79.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.47.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 856.70% and a net margin of 10.71%.The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.300 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Masco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

About Masco

Masco Corporation is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. Founded in 1929 and headquartered in Livonia, Michigan, the company has evolved from a small door‐bell manufacturer into a diversified enterprise serving both residential and commercial markets. Over its history, Masco has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions, building a portfolio of well-recognized brands.

The company’s product offerings are organized into two primary segments.

