Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 213,900 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. $OSCR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 76.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213,900 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Oscar Health were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Thrive Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrive Capital Management LLC now owns 6,343,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,395 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the third quarter worth approximately $27,448,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 798.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,441,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,032 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,204,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Oscar Health by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,802,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,089,000 after acquiring an additional 875,388 shares during the period. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oscar Health Price Performance

Shares of OSCR opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.70. Oscar Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 3.79%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oscar Health, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 25,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $416,989.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,351,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,413,654.06. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 76,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $1,309,123.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 350,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,561.80. The trade was a 18.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 197,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,265,300. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSCR. Stephens started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $18.00 target price on shares of Oscar Health and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker OSCR, is a technology-driven health insurance company headquartered in New York, New York. Founded in 2012 by Mario Schlosser, Joshua Kushner and Kevin Nazemi, the company was built with the goal of simplifying healthcare coverage and enhancing member experience. Oscar leverages a proprietary digital platform to streamline plan enrollment, claims administration and member support, distinguishing itself in the individual, family and small group insurance markets.

The company’s primary products include on-exchange individual and family medical plans under the Affordable Care Act, off-exchange plans, as well as Medicare Advantage offerings.

