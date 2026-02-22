24,359 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Acquired by Tredje AP fonden

Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 24,359 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,402,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,780,712,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 29,382.3% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,737,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,676,339,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,087 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the second quarter worth about $1,412,069,000. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $913,157,000 after buying an additional 1,974,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,032,676 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,188,147,000 after buying an additional 1,974,751 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Erste Group Bank raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $335.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on McDonald’s from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total transaction of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,699.50. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $795,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,760. This trade represents a 28.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 71,550 shares of company stock valued at $23,484,957 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald’s this week:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.6%

McDonald’s stock opened at $329.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.21. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $335.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The fast-food giant reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.07. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 343.90% and a net margin of 31.85%.The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.26%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

