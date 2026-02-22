Stevens Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF $INDA

Stevens Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 78.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,391 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 278.7% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

BATS INDA opened at $53.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12 month low of $47.60 and a 12 month high of $56.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.48.

iShares MSCI India ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

