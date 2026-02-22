Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.9% during the third quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the third quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA now owns 16,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Hazlin sold 20,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $1,978,213.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,645 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,041.25. This trade represents a 54.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 15,851 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total transaction of $1,506,320.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 13,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,757.53. The trade was a 53.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 184,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,486,693 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 1.2%

CL stock opened at $95.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a 12 month low of $74.54 and a 12 month high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The company has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.29.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 353.72% and a net margin of 10.45%.The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 21st. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 79.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on CL. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, February 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 1st. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.75.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a global consumer products company with a long history in household and personal care categories. The business traces its roots to the early 19th century and has evolved into a multinational manufacturer and marketer of everyday consumer goods focused on health, hygiene and home care.

The company’s core activities center on oral care, personal care, home care and pet nutrition. Its product portfolio includes toothpaste, toothbrushes and mouthwash in oral care; soaps, body washes and deodorants in personal care; dishwashing liquids, surface cleaners and other household products in home care; and scientifically formulated pet foods under its pet nutrition business.

