Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $6.95 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P reduced its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,111 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 5,596 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,961,786 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $14,737,557,000 after purchasing an additional 820,730 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,595,536 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,001,063,000 after buying an additional 285,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,070,916 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,205,927,000 after buying an additional 301,127 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,808,774,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,081,087 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,121,423,000 after buying an additional 80,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $168.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Barclays set a $172.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-two have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.86.

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $158.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.80. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.10 and a twelve month high of $159.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 58.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.53%.

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

