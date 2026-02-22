Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 18,513 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,173 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,513 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Walmart by 19.0% during the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 61,406 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,329,000 after buying an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 12,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. VeraBank N.A. now owns 5,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,301,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $134,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 244,975 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $25,249,000 after purchasing an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $122.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $980.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.33. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.81 and a 12-month high of $134.69.

Walmart ( NASDAQ:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.37 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 34.31%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.53.

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total value of $2,445,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 506,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. The trade was a 3.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total value of $167,178.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 586,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,104,886.09. This represents a 0.21% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 211,696 shares of company stock worth $25,176,467. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

