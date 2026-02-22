Tredje AP fonden Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. $IT

Tredje AP fonden raised its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 73.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $513,000. Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Gartner by 13.9% in the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter worth approximately $1,121,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 144.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Gartner in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $275.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $218.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.70.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $153.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.04. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.18 and a twelve month high of $507.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 102.20% and a net margin of 11.22%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.45 earnings per share. Gartner has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.300- EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 220 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.57, for a total transaction of $50,505.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 3,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,270.22. This trade represents a 6.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen G. Pagliuca bought 43,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $229.57 per share, for a total transaction of $9,940,381.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 111,613 shares in the company, valued at $25,622,996.41. The trade was a 63.38% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc is a global research and advisory firm that provides insights, advice and tools for leaders in IT, finance, HR, customer service and other business functions. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, Gartner specializes in helping organizations make informed decisions about technology, operations and strategy through a combination of published research, advisory services, consulting, executive programs and events.

The company’s offerings include proprietary research reports, market forecasts, and analytical frameworks that are widely used by technology buyers and vendors.

