Tredje AP fonden Has $3.89 Million Stock Holdings in Ferguson plc $FERG

Tredje AP fonden boosted its position in Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in Ferguson by 145.3% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 178.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Ferguson in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ferguson by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 81.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Price Performance

Shares of FERG opened at $255.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.89. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $271.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Ferguson Announces Dividend

Ferguson ( NYSE:FERG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.07. Ferguson had a return on equity of 35.73% and a net margin of 6.28%.The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.45 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Key Ferguson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ferguson this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ferguson plc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share (record date Mar 6, payable Apr 30; ex-dividend Mar 6). The payout boosts shareholder income and supports the stock’s yield profile (reported yield ~1.4%).

Ferguson plc declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.89 per share (record date Mar 6, payable Apr 30; ex-dividend Mar 6). The payout boosts shareholder income and supports the stock’s yield profile (reported yield ~1.4%). Positive Sentiment: Analysts maintain a favorable view: consensus rating reported as “Moderate Buy,” which may underpin demand from income and growth-focused investors. Ferguson plc Given Consensus Recommendation of Moderate Buy

Analysts maintain a favorable view: consensus rating reported as “Moderate Buy,” which may underpin demand from income and growth-focused investors. Neutral Sentiment: Most headlines in the feed relate to Sarah Ferguson (ex-wife of Prince Andrew) — a cluster of celebrity/royal scandal stories and business closures tied to her name. These are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s operations and fundamentals but can create short-term name confusion in news/social feeds. Representative long-form coverage: Tainted by Scandal, the Former Prince’s Ex-wife and Daughters Keep a Low Profile

Most headlines in the feed relate to Sarah Ferguson (ex-wife of Prince Andrew) — a cluster of celebrity/royal scandal stories and business closures tied to her name. These are unrelated to Ferguson plc’s operations and fundamentals but can create short-term name confusion in news/social feeds. Representative long-form coverage: Neutral Sentiment: Several outlets report dissolutions/closures of businesses linked to Sarah Ferguson; again, this concerns an individual and her private ventures, not Ferguson plc. Example: six businesses reportedly closing. Six businesses linked to former Prince Andrew’s ex-wife to close

Several outlets report dissolutions/closures of businesses linked to Sarah Ferguson; again, this concerns an individual and her private ventures, not Ferguson plc. Example: six businesses reportedly closing. Neutral Sentiment: A separate local policy item mentions “Ferguson and Republicans want a sales tax exemption on diapers in Washington.” This appears to refer to a legislator or local actor, not Ferguson plc; relevance to the company’s US operations is unclear. Ferguson and Republicans want a sales tax exemption on diapers

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on FERG. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Ferguson from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ferguson from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson (NYSE: FERG) is a multinational distributor specializing in plumbing and heating products and related building supplies, serving professional contractors, builders and industrial customers. The company supplies a broad range of products used in residential, commercial and infrastructure projects, including pipes and fittings, valves and controls, HVAC equipment, waterworks materials, plumbing fixtures, pumps and accessories, as well as complementary electrical and specialty product lines.

Ferguson operates a network of branches and distribution centers that provide inventory, logistics and value-added services to trade customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NYSE:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.