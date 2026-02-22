Tredje AP fonden Purchases 9,102 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,102 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in PTC were worth $3,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of PTC by 8.0% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,444,000 after buying an additional 6,724 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in PTC by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after acquiring an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 46,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PTC by 2,075.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 213,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,420,000 after acquiring an additional 204,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 35.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares in the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

PTC Stock Up 0.5%

PTC opened at $155.16 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $219.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.86. The company has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.44 million. PTC had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 28.86%.PTC’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.79, for a total transaction of $1,106,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,958.19. This represents a 21.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristian Talvitie sold 50,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.14, for a total transaction of $8,707,383.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,512.04. The trade was a 80.24% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,517 shares of company stock worth $10,662,740. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded PTC from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on PTC from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PTC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.