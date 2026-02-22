Tredje AP fonden Grows Position in Textron Inc. $TXT

Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 90.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,903 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Textron were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 6.0% during the third quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,057 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Textron by 48.8% in the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 24,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 595.0% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Textron by 17.2% during the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Textron by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,378 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Textron news, CEO Lisa M. Atherton sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.68, for a total transaction of $749,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 29,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,908,395.64. This trade represents a 20.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Julie G. Duffy sold 19,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total transaction of $1,959,885.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,749.30. This trade represents a 34.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 304,473 shares of company stock valued at $29,976,723. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Textron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $100.76 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.70 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.54.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Textron has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Freedom Capital upgraded Textron to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Textron from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Textron from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Textron

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc is a global, multi-industry manufacturing company headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island. The company designs, manufactures and services a diverse range of products for the aerospace, defense and industrial markets. Textron operates through four primary business segments—Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems and Industrial—each of which serves customers around the world.

Textron Aviation is known for its Cessna and Beechcraft branded business jets and turboprop aircraft, offering models that range from light jets and turboprops to larger cabin aircraft designed for corporate and charter use.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.