Trivest Advisors Ltd Acquires New Shares in Snap Inc. $SNAP

Trivest Advisors Ltd bought a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 895,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,900,000. Snap makes up approximately 0.2% of Trivest Advisors Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Trivest Advisors Ltd owned about 0.05% of Snap as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap by 13.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 40,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Snap by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 196,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,568 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Snap by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 400,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,208,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Evercore reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $7.00 price target on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $6.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 63,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $296,292.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 3,892,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,295,299.90. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $5,360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 49,313,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,321,834. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,526,487 shares of company stock valued at $13,435,587. Corporate insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Key Snap News

Positive Sentiment: Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Snap Tests New Revenue Mix

Company initiatives: Snap unveiled Creator Subscriptions to build recurring creator revenue, introduced new AR glasses to expand its hardware/AR roadmap, and announced a US$500 million share buyback aimed at offsetting dilution — all of which support a narrative of diversified, higher‑margin revenue and capital return. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Arete Cites Higher‑Margin Recurring Revenue

Analyst upgrade: Arete Research upgraded SNAP to Buy and highlighted higher‑margin recurring revenue as a near‑term catalyst, reinforcing investor optimism about monetization of new products. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. MarketBeat SNAP Overview

Institutional activity: Large funds (Vanguard, Capital World, Geode, etc.) show continued ownership increases, which provides base demand but doesn’t guarantee near‑term upside. Negative Sentiment: Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Citi Lowers Snap PT to $6

Analyst downside risk: Citi cut its price target from $10 to $6 and kept a Neutral rating, citing persistent brand‑advertising headwinds after Q4 — a reminder ad recovery may be slow and pressure valuations. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Insider Selling Alerts

Insider selling: Several senior executives (GC, CFO, CAO and others) disclosed open‑market sales totaling hundreds of thousands of shares in mid‑Feb, which can be interpreted as a near‑term negative signal for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Recent earnings pressure: Snap’s Q4 report showed revenue growth but an EPS miss (reported EPS below consensus), keeping profitability and margin recovery questions on investors’ minds. Snap Earnings/Analyst Coverage

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $5.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.83. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.65 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.56.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Snap had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc is a camera and social media company best known for developing and operating Snapchat, a multimedia messaging application that allows users to send photos, videos and messages that disappear after being viewed. In addition to its core messaging service, Snap offers a suite of augmented reality (AR) tools, including custom Lenses and Filters, that enable users and third-party developers to create interactive and immersive experiences. The company also provides advertising solutions that allow brands to engage audiences through Snap Ads, Sponsored Lenses and Discover content on the platform.

Founded in 2011 by Evan Spiegel and Bobby Murphy, Snap has continually focused on innovation in camera technology and AR.

