Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Kopin Corporation $KOPN

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 3.07% of Kopin worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 68.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kopin Stock Down 0.9%
Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.95 million, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Kopin Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.
