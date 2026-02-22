Telemark Asset Management LLC Has $12.15 Million Holdings in Kopin Corporation $KOPN

Telemark Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN – Free Report) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. Telemark Asset Management LLC owned about 3.07% of Kopin worth $12,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bravias Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kopin in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kopin by 68.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 30.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kopin Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN opened at $2.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $417.95 million, a PE ratio of -57.25 and a beta of 2.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.61. Kopin Corporation has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $4.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Kopin from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Kopin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kopin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

