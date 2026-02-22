Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ trimmed its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,267 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,433 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 473.7% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 47.6% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LNG opened at $226.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average is $216.55. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $246.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.37%.

LNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cheniere Energy from $274.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research lowered Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

